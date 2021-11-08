Alejandro Soberon is the president of the company behind the Mexican Grand Prix called CIE. He believes Mexico will be on fire if Sergio Perez wins the race on behalf of Red Bull. The Mexican rider starts the Grand Prix in fourth position and is certainly not without a chance for victory in the general classification. Due to the circumstances, his chances may be a bit smaller, as teammate Max Verstappen is competing for the world title, but it is simply a fact that Checo has provided sold-out stands in the Mexican capital. Soberon recounts in a conversation with a select group of media, including RacingNews365, that his country will go mad if Perez wins the race. “If Checo already finishes on the podium, then we will see some crazy things, it will be total Madness. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know, but I think everyone is going to take to the streets.

Perez important to general practitioners in Mexico and the United States Not only in Mexico, Perez is coming to the race, but also in Texas, where there was a race two years ago, the sold-out pits are also partly caused by him. At least that’s what Soberon thinks. “Austin also has his own driver: Perez. Checo is a big driver of the Latin American community in the United States, which will guarantee a lot of ticket sales.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if a third of visitors to the United States are Hispanic. You’ll have to ask there, because they probably have the dates,” said the Mexican promoter, who has to admit that a departure from Perez from sport can have a negative effect. “There are young Mexican riders who look very promising. Mexico has produced a lot of great riders, but I think Perez wants to continue for a few more years. The energy of the fans because of Checo is amazing. It’s not. only positive for Mexico, but Formula 1 in general. It’s an interesting addition, ”said Soberon.