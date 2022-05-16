“Participating in the Los Angeles summit is not yet resolved because we propose not to exclude anyone from pursuing the unity of all America,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference in Mexico City.

"We hope there will be no conflict. We need to involve all Americans, even in disagreements, so we have not resolved this issue yet; we have a good relationship with President Biden's administration. We want to invite everyone. Mexico's position."

U.S. officials have repeatedly said that the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will not be invited to the summit: Human rights files.

As a host country, the United States has the privilege of selecting leaders to invite to the summit.

However, the White House said Tuesday that no decision had been made following Lopez Obrador's comments. "We have not yet decided who to call and no calls have been sent," said White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki. If Lopez Obrador resigns at a meeting in Mexico in June, it will be a major blow to the administration of US President Joe Biden, who sought to use the White House and especially the summit as an opportunity to strengthen Latin American relations with the United States, amid growing Chinese ties in the region. After touring Central America and Cuba, he met with the President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canello and former President Raul Castro in Cuba. Lopez Obrador stressed that Biden should not exclude any US country from the summit. "I know there are political groups in the United States that want to hold Latin America and the Caribbean hostage, as in the case of the embargo against Cuba. But I think the siege is inappropriate and inhumane." He added: "If we do not invite everyone, a representative of the Mexican government will go, but I will not go. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will represent me." The US Summit is traditionally a gathering of the United States, the United States and the Caribbean, and is held every four years. Relations between the United States and Cuba have been strained for decades, although the two countries held their first high-level talks in April in four years. Nicaragua and Venezuela have a long list of sanctions against their governments and have a bad relationship with Washington after the recent elections in question.