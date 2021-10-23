The recall involves red, yellow and white onions shipped to the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021. The onions were primarily supplied to restaurants and supermarkets through wholesalers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received more than 650 reports of salmonella linked to onion consumption in recent weeks. These bacterial infections have already led to nearly 130 hospital admissions, including 13 recent admissions.

Contaminated irrigation water

The CDC advises consumers to discard raw onions from Mexico. The health service also warns against the purchase and certainly not the consumption of onions of uncertain origin. Previous salmonella infections of onions in the United States have been linked to the use of contaminated irrigation water. The source of the Mexican contamination is not yet known.

Salmonella bacteria cause high fever in humans and usually severe stomach cramps often associated with diarrhea. Symptoms begin six hours to six days after eating contaminated food and last for up to a week. Children under five, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems can become seriously ill and lead to hospitalizations.