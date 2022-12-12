It’s something you hope never to experience: a meteorite on your house. But what if it happens, or for example on your street or somewhere else in your hometown? This site tells you and the editor WANT reflects on this impossible, but possible event.

Space is of course very fascinating. We only know a very small part of it, but it already brings so many questions and answers. However, there are also dangers from outer space. One of them is debris that crashes into the Earth, the so-called meteorites.

Watch out for a meteorite on Earth

Meteorites regularly strike the Earth. It is part of a meteoroid or asteroid that passes through our atmosphere and lands on Earth on our planet. Or even more simply: a piece of rock from space that rumbles down to earth.

Usually these rocks are quite small as they burn up and slow down in our atmosphere so nothing really bad happens. However, it was different in the past. A huge meteorite impact meant the end of the dinosaurs.

The big consequences

If such a meteorite already had huge consequences for dinosaurs, you can imagine what it would be like now for humans. To find out, coder Neal Agarwal has created his own website, What are the consequences if something like this ends up in your home.

On the website, you can enter the size of the meteorite, where it lands, at what angle, and what the speed is. You not only see the affected area, but also the consequences.

This way, you can see how deep the meteorite crater is, how often such an impact can occur, and how many deaths it causes.

New page! Create your own asteroid and launch it to Earth to see the effects. ✨ https://t.co/qZjLSEhkQI pic.twitter.com/1ARBuK3C0E —Neal Agarwal (@nealagarwal) December 5, 2022

Hope it’s not on your roof

But these consequences are not only about the impact of the meteorite itself, the impact also has a large fireball that can destroy the Earth. The one that causes a lot more deaths. Also comes another huge shockwave after that, with even more disastrous ones. Agarwal has included all of this on his site.

Do you want to see for yourself what kind of impact a meteorite has on your roof (or any other place in the world). Then you can use the site visit here.