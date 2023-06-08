Lionel Messi chooses an adventure at Inter Miami. Corbis image via Getty Images

The Florida club have kept a low profile in recent months as rumors and speculation about Messi’s future have taken off in the footballing world. First there was the FC Barcelona board, which claimed that despite severe financial constraints, they had a good chance of bringing the world champion back after two years of “exile” in Paris. And then there was the Saudi Al-Hilal, who would pay him at least 400 million euros in wages for two seasons.

Messi himself has mostly hoped for a return to Barcelona, ​​where his big house still stands and where his three sons could return to their old school, he said in an interview with Catalan sports newspapers on Wednesday. sport And El Mundo Deportivo.

“Me, my wife and my kids never wanted to leave Barcelona. But after what happened two years ago, when I wasn’t allowed to stay at Barca, we didn’t want to worry about each other. “illusions this time. It depended on too many things, players had to be sold, salaries reduced… It didn’t seem fair. This time I didn’t want to depend on others and make the decision myself.

Other club in Europe



The deal with the American club hasn’t been signed yet but it seems like a formality after Messi’s statements. It’s not about salary, he said. “I would have gone to Saudi Arabia for the money, it seemed like a lot of money to me. But my decision is determined by other things.

The main one: “During the two years in Paris, I was not happy, and neither was my family.” And Miami, Major League Soccer? “I had an offer from another club in Europe, but I want to experience football in a different way. Enjoy the day more. And not always in the spotlight.

With Barcelona unable to make him a concrete offer yet, pending the decision of the Spanish Football Federation on the salary cap and the sums the club can spend this summer, the nostalgic option of a return has been overtaken by the possibility that Messi was always interested in .had: Miami. The city where he regularly visited with his family, which is considered a kind of paradise by many Argentines and where Spanish is spoken almost everywhere due to the presence of a large Cuban colony.

Lionel Messi, as a player of FC Barcelona, ​​faced David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami. ImageReuter

Chance? At the end of April, the selection of Paris Saint-Germain received the visit of an illustrious former player, David Beckham. The Englishman took a picture with Messi, among others. Beckham is the president and co-owner of Inter Miami, the American MLS franchise he founded in 2018 with the support of two wealthy brothers of Cuban origin: Jorge and José Mas. They were born in Florida shortly after their parents fled Fidel Castro’s communist regime. When they acquired the majority of shares in 2018, they said Messi’s arrival would be their main goal. “It’s Messi or nothing.”

However, like the Spanish League, MLS also imposed a salary cap on participating clubs. Nevertheless, Inter Miami, who sit in last place in the Eastern Conference halfway through the current season, have more financial leeway than Barcelona.

Help from two big companies



The well-informed site Athleticism wrote this week that two major companies are involved in signing Messi: Adidas, which has had the player under contract for years, and Apple+, which owns the MLS TV rights. As Messi’s arrival will boost global interest in MLS, the player could get a percentage of the additional TV rights revenue.

Messi’s arrival in Miami, where he has had a home for several years, also coincides with two major tournaments: next year’s Copa América will take place in the United States, and two years later the country will host, with Canada and Mexico, the World Cup. Argentina will defend their title with Messi in both tournaments. This last tournament, when he is 39 years old, should be his farewell as a footballer.