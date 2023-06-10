Football OUR• Wednesday, 4:03 p.m. •Amended Wednesday, 21:27

Lionel Messi plans to continue his career at Inter Miami in the United States. The 35-year-old Argentinian says so in an exclusive interview with Spanish newspapers Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

Messi announces transfer to Miami: ‘I wanted to go to Barca, but it didn’t work out’

“I made the decision to go to Miami. I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family,” Messi said. “I had offers from European teams, but I didn’t even think about it. My idea was to return to Barcelona, ​​but since that didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe.”

It didn’t work out because Messi came up with the idea that Barcelona had to sell players or cut wages to bring him in. He didn’t want to participate in this.

“Miami isn’t 100% done yet, something is still missing, but we decided to go in that direction.”

Not even Saudi Arabia

Messi said goodbye to Paris-Saint Germain on Sunday after two years. Voted the best footballer in the world seven times, the striker has been linked with Barcelona and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, where he could have earned 400 million euros a year.

Messi himself says about it: “In any case, I didn’t make a choice for the money. If that was the case, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia.”

Former footballer David Beckham is one of the owners of Inter Miami, where former Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman is under contract. Sports brand Adidas and tech giant Apple are said to be helping to make Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami possible.

At the moment, Italian Lorenzo Insigne is the big winner in Major League Soccer, the American football competition. The Toronto striker has an annual salary of 14 million euros. Messi should earn a lot more.

Inter Miami are underperforming this season. The club is last in the Eastern Conference after sixteen matches.

The best of all time

Even though Messi himself says the deal isn’t done yet, Major League Soccer are already announcing his arrival on Twitter. “The GOAT (greatest of all time) is here.”

And major US TV channel Fox Soccer also confirms Messi’s arrival in the United States.

Messi had to leave Barcelona in 2021 after 21 years as the club could no longer afford him. He tearfully announces his departure at the time and signs for two years in Paris.

In the French capital, he hasn’t achieved the hero status he had at Barcelona, ​​but he’s still managed 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season. He also became champion of France with PSG.

Messi won the world title with Argentina at the end of last year, the only main prize still missing from his impressive list.

Listen below to an interview with FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes on the transition from world star Lionel Messi to contender Inter Miami.