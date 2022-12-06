Everyone who exits has noticed the door at the back of Café Tripel. It is the gateway to the society of the student association of Vlissingen Aqua ad Vinum (AAV). For members Merijn Schneider (19) and Wout van Zonneveld (20), the association is like a family: “I’m not from Vlissingen, but I felt at home in no time.”

The small space behind the Café Tripel has been transformed into a pub where the president of the association Merijn and member of the festivities committee Wout feel at home. Merijn: “I am here more than in my studio in Middelburg. This is my second home for me. The association also feels like a hot bath for Wout. “I’m a freshman, so everything was kind of new. But on my first few days, Aqua ad Vinum immediately approached me and asked if I wanted to participate. The atmosphere was so pleasant that I stayed.

The student association mainly focuses on students from Hogeschool Zeeland (HZ) and, according to Merijn, cannot be compared to associations in larger cities. “There’s no hazing or anything like that,” he says. “Our motto is: ‘nothing has to be done, everything is permitted.’ We want to show that everyone is welcome. There is an introductory camp where you get to know your fellow students and the city. It’s cool every year.

pub crawl

Wout nods: “Of course, I just lived the camp. We also did a pub crawl through Vlissingen so you get to know the places in town.” The tourism management student even comes to Vlissingen from his hometown of Oudeland after school hours, mainly because the atmosphere in the association is so good. “Thursday is the busiest day here. We will then first have a party in our ‘soos’ behind Tripel. Everyone sings and dances together.

According to Merijn, a water management student, this is exactly what Aqua ad Vinum wants to achieve. “We want to connect students with each other, but also with the city. For example, we work with catering establishments in Vlissingen such as Café Tripel, Café Speyk and Anna van Chiel. Many of our members work there through us behind the bar. These things give us perks like discounts, a place where we can have our company, and where we can have parties. At the same time, we make sure that, thanks to the students, he is busy in one of these areas.

Theme nights

There is a good chance that you will participate in a themed evening at Café Tripel on Thursday, because the gentlemen organize one regularly. “Like on Halloween. Then we decorated our club and the rest of the cafe really well,” says Wout. “During those evenings, we partied until about eleven o’clock in our own neighborhood. Then we all continue in the “normal” cafe, adds Merijn.

In addition to all the parties, the association also organizes many activities in the city and beyond. “With the festivities committee, we imagine all these events such as the swimming pool, a New Year’s dip and a winter camp in the Ardennes. Students are really lining up to participate,” says Wout.

Merijn at work in the club – Photo: indebuurt Vlissingen

Merijn at work in the club – Photo: indebuurt Vlissingen



Abroad

At the moment, the two students are still at the Vlissingen club. But it won’t stay that way. “I would like to do an internship abroad and also work elsewhere after my studies,” says Merijn. Wout also sees his future outside the Netherlands. “I am studying tourism management. In terms of internships and work, you quickly find yourself abroad. I would also like to take a trip to New Zealand.

Merijn: “I’m not from Vlissingen, but I felt at home here in no time. If I wasn’t having fun, I would never have become president. Wherever I go in the future, I will always take Vlissingen and Aqua ad Vinum with me.

About Aqua and Vinum