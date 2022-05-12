Merger between Oostkapelle and Domburg finally completed: from July 1 SVOD’22
“Of course it took far too long, but I’m glad it’s now over,” said chairman Ad Coppoolse of Oostkapelle, who is the spokesman for the finalized merger. In recent years, the clubs’ lower youth and senior teams have played in both Oostkapelle and Domburg. This will remain the case for the foreseeable future, but Coppoolse expects SVOD’22 to only play Oostkapelle within two years.
At the beginning of the merger process, the sports association DOK from Oostkapelle also took part in the discussions, but when the collaboration with this club proved impossible, the football clubs continued together. On Wednesday evening, members voted in favor by a large majority at two concurrent membership meetings. In Oostkapelle, there were 216 votes for, 19 against and 5 invalid votes. In Domburg, there were 75 votes for and none against.
The first team of Oostkapelle/Domburg currently plays in the 2nd division of Saturday football and is the leader there. The club still has a good chance of being promoted to the 1st division.
