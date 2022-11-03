We bring you today’s most read Formula 1 news in this GPFans Recap. Below are the most discussed topics from the Royal Class of Motorsport compiled into one article. This will keep you fully informed about all the developments within minutes.

It was announced today that Christian Horner still wants to know who leaked the budget cap. Mercedes There is one notable reason for missing out on the Mexican Grand Prix Nicholas Latific And Red Bull Racing Sergio Perez will examine what exactly went wrong during his pit stop. You can read this and more in our brand new below GPFans Recap.

Red Bull investigates Hamilton’s pit stop for Perez in Mexico

Red Bull Racing won the Mexican Grand Prix with Max Verstappen, but the Austrian racing stable could have pulled a one-two over the line if not for Lewis Hamilton’s help from Red Bull. Christian Horner now wants to investigate what went wrong. Read the full article? Click here

Teammate stands up for Kravitz after Red Bull gets sidelined in Mexico

Martin Brundle is standing up for Red Bull Racing and teammate Ted Kravitz after the United States Grand Prix and Max Verstappen’s criticism. Brendle expresses ‘full support’ for the man who has been shunned by Sky Sports’ Christian Horner and co’s absolute betting station in Mexico. Read the full article? Click here

Horner still doesn’t plan to let the FIA ​​leak in the budget cap soap

The full-budget cap soap has done some damage to the Red Bull Racing team. Although Christian Horner is more aware of the level of play, Singapore has not forgotten how the rival teams have been attacking. The Brit notes that action is expected to continue. Read the full article? Click here

Mercedes reveals how Latifi influenced strategy in Mexico

James Volz has revealed that Williams driver Nicolas Latifi’s data influenced his decision to run Lewis Hamilton on hard tires at the Mexican Grand Prix. Read the full article? Click here

Twitter fires Brendel after defending Kravitz: “He keeps insulting Verstappen”

Martin Brundle took to Twitter for Sky Sports colleague Ted Kravitz, who was snubbed by Verstappen and his allies in Mexico. Most Twitterers didn’t understand that Brundle was putting up a shield for his colleague, because Kravitz went too far. Read the full article? Click here

