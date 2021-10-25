Mercedes faster than Verstappen in VT1, but grid penalty for Bottas due to engine replacement | sport
The Finnish Mercedes driver loses five places before the start of the United States Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver will receive a new internal combustion engine for the Austin race, already his sixth copy of the season.
Besides, Bottas isn’t the only driver replacing engine parts in Austin. For example, Sebastian Vettel and George Russell are going for a whole new power source, which means they’ll be completely late on Sunday night. Bottas is sticking with a new ICE (internal combustion engine) and a new exhaust system, for which he will not receive an additional grid penalty.
By the start of the first free practice session, which started at 11:30 am local time in the heat of Texas, Fernando Alonso had already run into problems. As a result, there was a flurry of red for ten minutes, but then it was time to switch between the Mercedes and Verstappen drivers. Bottas finally set the fastest time, but the gaps are still very small.
Bottas set the fastest time on the Circuit of the Americas with a lap time of 1 minute and 34.874 seconds. His Mercedes teammate Hamilton was only 0.045 seconds slower, Verstappen was 0.932 seconds slower than the Finn.
Friday 22 October
First free practice (VT1): 6.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m.
Second free practice (VT2): 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.
saturday 23 october
Third free practice (VT3): 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Qualifications: 23h00 – 00h00
Sunday 24 October
United States Grand Prix: 9 p.m.
