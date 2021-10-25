Mercedes faster than Verstappen in VT1, but grid penalty for Bottas due to engine replacement | sport

The Finnish Mercedes driver loses five places before the start of the United States Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver will receive a new internal combustion engine for the Austin race, already his sixth copy of the season.

Besides, Bottas isn’t the only driver replacing engine parts in Austin. For example, Sebastian Vettel and George Russell are going for a whole new power source, which means they’ll be completely late on Sunday night. Bottas is sticking with a new ICE (internal combustion engine) and a new exhaust system, for which he will not receive an additional grid penalty.