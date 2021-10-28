Mercedes continues to be concerned about engine reliability

The Mercedes Formula 1 team are hopeful that Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the end of the season without any engine problems. The energy source of the German racing team does not excel in reliability this season. “It’s a balance of power and reliability towards the end of the season. Not finishing a race just once due to engine failure can be catastrophic for the championship,” said James Vowles, head of strategy. German stable.

Hamilton had to withdraw from the Turkish Grand Prix grid after swapping key engine components for the fourth time. The reigning world champion may have to start over in one of the next races to allay concerns about the reliability of his engine. This would mean a new grid penalty. A rider can use three motorcycles per season without penalty. His teammate Valtteri Bottas is already working on his sixth bike. He had to return to the grid at the United States Grand Prix last Sunday. “It was painful for Austin’s race, but he will reap the benefits of the improved engine in future races,” said Vowles. Hamilton is engaged in a fierce battle for the world title with Max Verstappen. The season has five more races and the Dutch Red Bull driver leads the way with a 12 point lead.