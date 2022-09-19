Mercedes-Benz has won the Truck Innovation Award 2023 with the eActros Long Haul. The eActros Long Haul is a concept truck for electric long-haul transport. The Truck Innovation Award was presented to Karin Rådström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, on the eve of the IAA Transportation in Hannover.

With 112 votes, the Battery Electric Truck (BEV) from Mercedes-Benz Trucks beat out ZF eTrailer, the all-electric Volta Trucks Zero series and fuel cell vehicles from Faun Enginius.

IToY journalists praised the advanced features of the eActros LongHaul, which uses fast-charging batteries with long-lasting lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology, and the speed of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks R&D process. In fact, the eActros LongHaul, which was first announced in 2020, is already undergoing extensive testing, will hit the road this year and near-production-ready prototypes will go to customers for field testing in 2023.

The Truck Innovation Award was created in recognition of the enormous technological changes and the energy transition in the commercial vehicle sector and is awarded by the jury of the International Truck of the Year (IToY). This judging panel is made up of 25 leading commercial vehicle journalists representing leading truck magazines from Europe and South Africa. On behalf of the Netherlands, TTM.nl editor Arjan Velthoven is a member of the jury for the International Truck of the Year.

ITOY journalists also appreciated the compact dimensions of the tractor, which can accommodate three batteries with a total installed capacity of more than 600 kWh and two electric motors in a wheelbase of 4 meters, as part of a new electric axle. , with a continuous power of 400 kW.

Jury President Gianenrico Griffini summed up the jury’s vote: “The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul opens a new chapter in the direction of e-mobility. This is proof that the transition to CO2-neutral long-haul transport is an achievable goal, based on high-tech solutions and continuous technological development.

Mercedes-Benz eActros long distance

According to IToY rules, a vehicle nominated for the Truck Innovation Award must be a technologically advanced vehicle with a gross weight of more than 3.5 tonnes, equipped with an alternative powertrain or an alternative fuel system. In addition, the vehicle must have specific high-tech solutions in the field of connectivity (semi- or fully autonomous driving systems), bunching or advanced assistance services such as remote diagnosis.

The International Truck of the Year (IToY) award was established in 1977 by British journalist and legendary TRUCK magazine editor Pat Kennett. Today, the 24 members of the jury represent leading commercial vehicle magazines across Europe. Additionally, in recent years, the IToY Group has expanded its sphere of influence by appointing “Associate Members in growing truck markets in China, India, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, Japan, in Iran, New Zealand, Israel and Malaysia”. In total, the combined readership of IToY’s 24 jurors and 10 associates exceeds 1,100,000 truckers.

The IToY Group would like to thank Dekra for independently collecting all votes from the IToY judges and certifying the final result.