Barcelona’s large media following are even determined that Debe should move. It will go on sale next month, so stay tuned Diario game And Mundo Deportivo. Memphis Depay is on the way out and they headline their daily papers.

consequences

Barcelona coach Xavi made several points clear to his players during the trip to America, where Barcelona began preparations for the new season. Frenkie de Jong has been told that he will no longer have to count on playing time and that will show immediately in the matches there. He started on the bench and only came on as a defender when a player couldn’t play 90 minutes in defence. In the same trip, Xavi showed that he is too generous with his attackers and that could have consequences for Debe.

Xavi likes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Anzu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and the multi-million dollar Robert Lewandowski and Rabinha Aguirre.

Now Debe doesn’t have to worry about interest. The 28-year-old attacker is of interest to Juventus and doesn’t command an astronomical salary like Frenkie de Jong, making him fit for any wage house. If Depay moves, Lewandowski will get the No. 9 shirt immediately.