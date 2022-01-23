Member of the House of Commons: I had to leave as a minister because of my “Muslimity”

British Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani says she was fired as a minister because of her faith. Ghani became transport minister in Prime Minister Johnson’s government in 2018 and was replaced in a 2020 reshuffle. Against the Quality Newspaper The Sunday Times she says she was told it was because of her “Muslimness” – Muslimness as mentioned in this conversation – was a problem.

“It was like a punch in the stomach,” said Ghani, who at the time was the first Muslim woman to hold a ministerial post in a British government. “I felt humiliated and helpless. In a meeting in Downing Street I was told that my ‘Muslimness’ had been called a problem and that my status as a ‘Muslim woman minister’ made my colleagues uncomfortable .”

There were also concerns that Ghani was not loyal, as she would not sufficiently speak out against accusations of Islamophobia against the Tories. The MP said it was clear to her that her party demanded more effort and loyalty from her than from other party members because of her faith.

Whisk

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi reacted with astonishment to the newspaper article. He wants an investigation into Ghani’s allegations. “There is no place for Islamophobia or racism of any kind in our Conservative Party. Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian.”

Prime Minister Johnson and Deputy Prime Minister Raab have said such an investigation could be carried out if Ghani files a complaint. According to Johnson, he once invited her to do it, but she didn’t. “The Conservative Party will not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind,” a Johnson spokesperson said. BBC.

Speaking to the newspaper, Ghani did not accuse anyone by name and only said that it was someone in the government who made the statements. After the interview was published, his party colleague Mark Spencer announced that Ghani had referred to him, although he called the accusation false and defamatory.

Spencer is the so-called chief whip of the Conservative Party, literally the “chief whip”, that the members of the lower house stay on the line. This can be done by emphatically appealing to them when it comes to politics, but there are also stories about whips That one ‘dirty book’ kept track of what parliamentarians have on their tally. If necessary, they confront them with alcohol abuse or business to get them on board for a vote. Recommendations for pleasant or less pleasant work or offices are also part of the tools of the whisk.

painful moment

VSraised whip Spencer says go ahead to prevent the other whips fall under fire. He points out that he called on Ghani to press charges against him at the time, but she did not. She herself says she was told she would be ostracized and her career would be ruined if she didn’t drop the issue.

The news of Ghani’s resignation comes at a painful time for the whips and the Johnson administration. Last week it emerged that there were complaints within the Conservative Party about whips who have threatened to cut the finances of renegade Conservative constituencies. Parliamentarian William Wragg, also a Conservative, wants to take the case to the police.

Besides, Johnson is already there anyway heavily under fire after all the revelations about the confinement parties at his official residence. Anger is also rising in his own party. British media have been speculating for days about a possible vote of confidence that could sack Johnson. The results of an investigation into the parties are expected next week.