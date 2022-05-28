Melissa Galloway and John Thompson for New Zealand at the Herning World Cup

The first individual participants in the world championship in Herning have been announced. For New Zealand, Melissa Galloway with Windermere J’Obei (Johnson x Pompei xx) and John Thompson with the stallion bred by KWPN JHT Chemistry (Connoisseur x Johnson) in Denmark.

“Extremely happy to have been selected to represent my country at the World Championships. I discovered Chemistry in the Netherlands when I was four years old and we have covered this whole journey together, from a young horse to his third season at Grand Prix level. It was hard work, of course, with early mornings and nights. I always had high hopes for him and he exceeded all of my expectations,” Thompson wrote on Facebook.

Pride

“I’m very proud to say that Joey and I have been selected to represent New Zealand in Herning. It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time and to be able to do it with Joey, who I’ve had from the very start, makes it even more special to me. Over the past ten years, we’ve had an amazing journey together,” Galloway said.

Source: FB