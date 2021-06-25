







© Marlieke van Marrewijk

Meghan Markle wrote a book as a teenager





The children’s book that came out this year is not the Duchess’s first book!

Duchess Meghan is currently enjoying great success with her recently published children’s book, but apparently the former actress and royal has been a writer for a long time.

children’s book

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan seem capable of building a life on the other side of the ocean. Next to a Netflix-deal and their own podcast, the Sussexes are also successful in bookstores.

Meghans Children’s Book The bench tops the bestseller lists in the United States. Meghan took inspiration for the book from Prince Harry and Archie’s bond – and this isn’t the first time the Duchess has written a story about her own experience.

first book

Long before she became known as an actress and a royal, Meghan once wrote a piece of prose. She was only 13 or 14 at the time, but the book was published.

In A face without freckles … is a night without stars (“A freckled face is like a starless night”) Meghan writes in rhyme how much she loves him freckles love.

“Some people think freckles are weird, but I don’t agree. Because if I didn’t have freckles, I wouldn’t really be myself,” is the passage. one can read on the photos above.

About the author, it says on the book: “Meghan markle is sitting on the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California, and enjoys watching TV, spending time with friends, and participating in musicals. Meghan wrote this book as a school project and hopes to continue writing through her high school years. she wants it ‘mom‘and’ daddy ‘, who took the time and effort to help her. ”Meghan sent the book to the Copyright Office in 1996 and a few printed copies exist.

Meghan’s freckles

Meghan still enjoys her freckles.

“It annoys me when my skin color changes and my freckles are removed in a photoshoot,” the actress said in 2017. Night Without Stars. ”“ Meghan and her dad can’t get along – not be now, but the Duchess has to title her first book for him.









© Provided by Beau Monde

Image: Brunopress



