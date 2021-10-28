Meghan Markle news: Duchess and Prince Harry hope to emulate Obama | Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to acquire the skills “very quickly” to become successful television producers, as they hope to match the achievements of Barack and Michelle Obama. Royal biographer Andrew Morton has claimed the couple’s communication book was ‘half the reason’ for their £ 100million Netflix deal, which will see them produce a range of content for years to come.

Speaking of their upcoming projects, Mr Morton told the Royally Us podcast: “Now they’re known on the world stage by first name, you don’t really see them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex anymore, we think of them as Meghan and Harry.

“They have a great address book, which is probably half of the reason Netflix and Spotfiy sign up with them.

“I think from their point of view, they will have to learn very quickly how to become a TV producer and how to choose the next Squid Game.”

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, the Sussexes have moved to Montecito, California, and have gone from active royals to public figures.

The acclaimed biographer continued: “They had a very beautiful palace with 16 bathrooms, perhaps more than the Queen, a garden that Prince Charles would be jealous of.

