Meghan Markle news: Duchess and Prince Harry hope to emulate Obama | Royal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to acquire the skills “very quickly” to become successful television producers, as they hope to match the achievements of Barack and Michelle Obama. Royal biographer Andrew Morton has claimed the couple’s communication book was ‘half the reason’ for their £ 100million Netflix deal, which will see them produce a range of content for years to come.
Speaking of their upcoming projects, Mr Morton told the Royally Us podcast: “Now they’re known on the world stage by first name, you don’t really see them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex anymore, we think of them as Meghan and Harry.
“They have a great address book, which is probably half of the reason Netflix and Spotfiy sign up with them.
“I think from their point of view, they will have to learn very quickly how to become a TV producer and how to choose the next Squid Game.”
Since leaving the royal family in 2020, the Sussexes have moved to Montecito, California, and have gone from active royals to public figures.
The acclaimed biographer continued: “They had a very beautiful palace with 16 bathrooms, perhaps more than the Queen, a garden that Prince Charles would be jealous of.
“They lead very luxurious lives and have a path made for them by the Obama family, which has been as successful as the television producers to date, and one of their shows has won an Emmy. I think they would like to take this path. “
After his tenure as President of the United States, Barack and Michelle Obama launched their own production company High Ground, which signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Production of written and unwritten film and television projects.
They have already won an Oscar for the documentary “American Factory” and the couple have several other projects in the works, including a biographical film on the life of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
Like the Sussexes, they also signed a deal with podcast service Spotify with the premiere of The Michelle Obama Podcast in July 2020.
Meanwhile, Megan prepares to produce the children’s animated series “Pearl,” which follows the adventures of a 12-year-old girl as she interacts with influential women throughout history.
Sir Elton John’s husband and close family friend David Furnish has also been announced as a co-producer.
The release date for both projects has yet to be announced, but is expected to be available for streaming in late 2022.
In addition to their work on Netflix and Spotify, Harry has also signed a deal with Penguin Random House for his “literary memoirs,” which will hit stores next fall.
This is the couple’s second literary project, after Meghan published her first children’s book “The Bench” in June.
The Sussexes currently live in Montecito with their two young children, Archie Harrison and Lilipet Diana.
