Harrie Lavreysen gave the Netherlands the eighth gold medal today. He beat his good friend Jeffrey Hoogland in the sprint final. For example, TeamNL won gold and silver on the track. Nouchka Fontijn took care of the first medal of the day (bronze) earlier today. Today, there will still be gold or silver (hockey players). The Netherlands now occupy ninth place in the standings.

The Netherlands won 25 medals at the 2000 Games in Sydney. Of these, almost half were gold in color. In addition to twelve gold medals, the Orange won nine silver and four bronze. Now the pick in Tokyo consists of seven gold, nine silver and eleven bronze. So far, the Sydney Games are more successful in terms of gold medals than they are today in Tokyo.