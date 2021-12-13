Meadows emailed National Guard to protect Trump fans | Abroad

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the riot in the report recommends that Meadows be prosecuted for his refusal to fully cooperate with the investigation. It will probably be voted on on Monday.

Meadows previously gave the committee a PowerPoint presentation containing plans to carry out a coup, according to British newspaper The Guardian. This presentation said, among other things, that Trump’s closest allies, people like Meadows himself, Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, would have tried until January 6 to find a way to keep Trump in power, despite his defeat. electoral. On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent official approval of the election results. They could not.

Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Mark Meadows at the White House. ?? EPA

Meadows’ email was one of the things she would have liked to ask him about, according to the parliamentary committee. Meadows agreed to cooperate with the investigation in late November, but then withdrew. Although he handed over some of the documents requested by the commission, he also withheld many documents.