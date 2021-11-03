McLaren hires first female driver

The McLaren team reveal they signed Emma Gilmour for the Extreme E in 2022. The New Zealander will become McLaren’s first female driver.

In the Extreme E Championship, teams are required to nominate a male driver and a female driver. She has already shown that Gilmour is suitable. She is the only woman to have won Rally New Zealand. Lewis Hamilton also has an Extreme E team, as does former world champion Nico Rosberg.

The article continues on video

New Zealand

Commenting on this nomination, Gilmour said: “I am extremely honored to be the first female McLaren driver.” After all, the founder of the iconic Formula 1 team, Bruce McLaren, was also a New Zealander. “I grew up in New Zealand and Bruce McLaren is considered one of the pinnacles of motorsport. So being able to compete in Extreme E with McLaren next year is a special opportunity, ”says Gilmour.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is also happy to sign Gilmour. “Emma completes our incredible and competitive lineup for our first season of Extreme E, with Tanner Foust,” said Brown. In addition, it also refers to the founder of the team. “It is fitting that our first female driver comes from New Zealand, where our founder Bruce McLaren is from,” concluded Brown.