McDonald Hague scored in Korea and Taiwan

The fast food chain McDonald’s has been hacked by computer hacks in company settings in Korea and Taiwan. In addition, hackers were able to steal personal data from customers, the chain confirms after a report in the business newspaper The Wall Street Journal. This will be a small number of files, some of which contain both employee and customer data, but not the ransomware hack, which must be paid for to recover the data.

It’s not about payment details, but about emails, phone numbers and addresses used for delivery. The company declined to say how many people were affected. Concerned customers and employees will be notified of the digital intrusion.

In addition, McDonald’s has provided information to regulators in Asia. The company also announced on Friday that it had appointed two external advisers to investigate unauthorized activity in the internal security system. The reason for this is a specific incident in which the unauthorized access was resolved within a week.

Security

Data may also have been stolen from employees in South Africa and Russia, according to the investigation into the hack. McDonald’s said in a statement that the company was taking steps to improve security.

Recently, large companies have been frequently affected by similar computer intrusions. For example, the largest oil pipeline in the United States was recently hit by a hack.