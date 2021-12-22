Van der Maas was indignant to read in the newspaper that a resident of Kapelle who had been affected by a house fire had to pay a few dozen for a new driver’s license. The costs of a permit to rebuild one’s home are also simply passed on. The CDA support group member specifies that this is not appropriate for a municipality like Kapelle, “which wants to be known as a welcoming municipality for the inhabitants”.

According to the law



Mayor Naterop spoke at length with the Kapellenaar in question, he explains. But passing on the cost of creating a new driver’s license is very much in accordance with the law, and the rules are the rules. “We cannot simply waive the costs in the event of loss or theft,” emphasizes Naterop. “Driver’s licenses and passports are value. Criminals are willing to pay a lot of money for it.”

Force majeure

