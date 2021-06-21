Mayor Ard van der Tuuk and New Zealand Ambassador unveil new works of art at the Abel Tasman Museum in Lutjegast

A new work of art will be unveiled at the Abel Tasman Museum in Lutjegast on Friday: a wooden box with Maori sculptures that will serve as a pedestal for the “pounamu” already owned by the Abel Tasman Museum.

Mayor Ard van der Tuuk and Lyndal Walker, New Zealand Ambassador to the Netherlands, unveil the work.

Pounamu

Since September 22, 2018, the Abel Tasman Museum has treasured this precious gift from New Zealand. “The pounamu weighs over nine kilograms, a polished and polished green jade stone, sourced from the South Island of New Zealand.

Atonement gift

When Abel Tasman (born in Lutjegast) anchored in 1642 in what is now Golden Bay, a cultural misunderstanding arose in a conflict with the Maori and four Tasman crew members were killed. 375 years after this event, the Abel Tasman Museum received the pounamu named Ruamiki as a gift of reconciliation, which brought Maori-Dutch relations into a new phase.

Maori communities made the Bak

In order for the pounamu to take on its full meaning in the museum, the three Maori communities, the Ngati Tama, Ngati Rarua and Te Atiawa of the Golden Bay region, were asked to make a wooden container.

“It has become a real work of art decorated with typical Maori carvings. The manufacture of the tank was made possible thanks to financial support from the Municipality of Westerkwartier and the New Zealand Embassy in The Hague. The Fonterra cooperative in New Zealand transported the barge to the Netherlands for free. ‘

Direct

The pedestal unveiling can be viewed on Friday from 1:30 p.m. via a live stream at www.abeltasman.org or www.abeltasmanmuseum.nl.