Ms Hordijk-Ruisch from Nieuw-Beijerland was unable to attend the Lintjesregen on April 26, as she was on vacation. Mayor Aptroot called her that day to tell her that she had been made a Knight in the Order of Oranje Nassau by the King. Today, he surprised her at Halte Zomervilla, to personally present the royal prize and pin the decorations that go with it.

Of great importance for children with severe multiple disabilities

Renee Ruisch, as many people know her, received this special award because she has been a volunteer for over 30 years. She was made a Knight of the Order of Orange Nassau because her work for children with severe multiple disabilities and their parents and guardians has national appeal and is of great significance.

Long list of volunteers

Mayor Aptroot expressed his gratitude for his efforts for, among others, Hockey Club de Hoeksche Waard (Mijnsheerenland), Kids Unlimited Foundation, Stichting Dichter bij de Molen/Bram Roza Festival organization (Nieuw-Beijerland), Stichting Zomerkind ( Nieuw-Beijerland), Stichting Tegen Windturbines aan het Spui (Nieuw-Beijerland), Stichting Veine, Stichting Halte Zomervilla (Nieuw-Beijerland), Stichting Zorgstation HW and Stichting De Zeeland (Puttershoek). She does all this in addition to taking care of her severely polyhandicapped daughter (born in 2003).