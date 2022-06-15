Maya Kingma and Woest Sport dive into the new sports year together – Trikipedia.nl

NEW YEAR’S DAY – The new year couldn’t have started better for Maya Kingma. The Maastricht triathlete will collaborate with Woest Sport Borculo from 2022. To date, she is among other things in possession of a BMC TEammachine, which she will drive next season.

The sports shop, where the triathletes Edwin Ruumpol and Bas Goossens dominate and where Eddy Lamers and Ted Meeuwsen are the initiators of the altitude room, is increasingly asserting itself as the place where top athletes go. Maya was also very impressed on her first visit. “You don’t have enough eyes to see and experience everything, a Woest Sport day is definitely recommended. Now I was there to pick up my new gear. But I will definitely come back – if the measures allow – for a longer visit.”

Woest Sport already posted the bike on their Instagram account (@woest_sport) last week and fired up their followers by asking which top athlete this BMC Teammachine was designed for. Woest Sport’s Eddy Lamers: ,,We hinted on Insta with the corner-mounted shifters, which is characteristic of Maya’s riding style.” A few followers also guessed. The “size 51, aero, light” tips , but also the bottle of Cava with Maya in the background were clues that would not be out of place at Wie is de Mol.

The WTCS Leeds winner is very happy with the gear and the bike she now travels the hills of Limburg with. ,,I have known Eddy for much longer, that’s how the contact started. It’s great to be able to bring more attention to Woest Sport in this way. Eddy Lamers is also very satisfied with the joining of forces. “Maya has shown great things in recent years, it’s great to be able to contribute with Woest Sport in view of the Games in Paris.”

We congratulate Woest Sport and Maya Kingma for this great collaboration!