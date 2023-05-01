May 1, 2023 is Labor Day

Thursday 27 Apr, 09:00

Submitted: Every year on May 1, social democratic organizations focus on Labor Day.

In Europe, May 1 is an official holiday except for a few countries, including the Netherlands. May 1 is a Catholic holiday, namely the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker.

The May 1st celebration marks the introduction An eight-hour workday basically. You have to work eight hours a day to work It has a long history.

already existing 15th And 16th century English artisans were already campaigning for no more than eight hours of work a day. In subsequent years, attention was focused on improving working conditions, including shorter working hours, in Europe and the United States.

On May 1, 1890, Labor Day was celebrated for the first time in many European countries, including the Netherlands and the United States. Only in the United States did the demonstrations and strikes have direct success. For construction workers, an eight-hour working day was introduced in some federal states and a nine-hour working day in other sectors.

In the Netherlands, an eight-hour workday was not required by law until 1919.

The Act was introduced by then Minister of Labor Piet Alberse.

Labor Day is a time for the PvdA to spotlight all kinds of volunteers who help the residents of our municipality.

For example, think about applying to the municipality for loan assistance, benefits or housing assistance.

In addition, the PvdA organizes regional and national meetings to discuss current social issues. Because there is still work to be done to create a more just society.

We could really use your help and support.

Therefore, if you feel involved in the ideas of social democracy or are interested in the work of the PvdA in the municipality of Brummen, we invite you to contact us. You can reach us via our website brummen.pvda.nl. You can also follow our posts on Facebook and Instagram.

PvdA Board, Department Brummen – Eerbeek.