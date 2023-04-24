Electric pickups are rapidly being adopted by car manufacturers. The Chinese Maxus also likes an electric workhorse with an open loading platform and shows off the GST: an electric pick-up with a range of no less than 1,000 km.

Electric pick-up takes place significantly. Ford can’t pull off the Ford F-150 Lightning in its home country of America, Chevrolet is launching an electric Silverado, Ram is marketing an electric 1500 REV and Tesla has had the Cybertruck for years. During Auto China, China showcased the Maxus GST, a preview of an electric pick-up that looks to enter the EV fray.

The Maxus GST is still a study model, so you have to think about things like mis-opening rear doors and additional optical glimmers. The Maxus GST has four electric motors with a total of 1,014 horsepower, so it can accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in 3 seconds. The GST can reach around 1,000 kilometers on a full battery, though this is a predicted range following the Chinese CLTC cycle. The concept car can turn on its axis like a tracked vehicle, has 40 centimeters of suspension travel and a dashboard with an almost full-width display.

A notable feature of the pick-up is that the rear of the cab can be opened to increase load space. You may be familiar with this concept from cars like the Chevrolet Avalanche, Cadillac Escalade EXT, GMC Envoy XUV and the Hummer H2 SUT. It is not yet known when Maxus will release a production version.