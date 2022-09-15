Queen Máxima is traveling to the United States alone this time for a four-day working visit, as Willem-Alexander is recovering from severe pneumonia. She does it in style as always, and this time in an outfit that looks very familiar to us.

Máxima working visit to VS

The trip begins with a meeting with the mayor and a tour of the LGBTQIA+ neighborhood The Castro in San Francisco. The historic district is the heart of the LGBTIA+ community, where our Máxima speaks with Locals who are committed to equal rights for this group. She also gave a candid and enthusiastic speech, which drew loud applause (partly because she finished it in Spanish). The working visit will continue in the coming days in Silicon Valley, Austin and Houston.

This year’s King’s Day Dress

The meeting with the mayor of San Francisco went kings in a bright pink dress, which we spotted earlier this year on King’s Day. This is the NATAN dress, in which she shone last April during her visit to Maastricht. This same dress then caused hilarious images, after the upper part of the dress was blown in her face by the wind – and of course, we couldn’t resist bringing this picture back.

