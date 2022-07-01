After a recent conversation with the producers, Max is open to a role on the show again, but on his terms. “We had a short but good conversation,” he said ahead of the first free practice session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. “I’ve told them what I don’t think has gone well in the past. I want to have a little more say in how I’m portrayed, instead of giving an interview and not not knowing what they’re going to do with it. . be a bit more realistic and I want to have a bit more control over that.”

Of Drive to survive have already been achieved over four seasons, covering the years 2018 to 2021 in Formula 1. Last year, Max won his first world title after a thrilling battle with Lewis Hamilton. Filming for Season 5 is underway.

“I don’t like to be in the foreground, but I understand that they want to see me in Drive to survive“, said the Dutch world champion. “This Netflix series helps enormously with the popularity of the sport, especially in the United States. I don’t mind playing a part in this, but on my terms. It must be good for both parties. The conductor wants to see in advance which images of him will be included in the series. “Sometimes you don’t know they’re walking behind you with a camera. So I have to be able to say, ‘Sorry guys, this is putting me in the wrong way.'”

