Max Verstappen: “I think there is still room for improvement”

After a disappointing race in Austria – where, by the way, he still finished second – Max Verstappen in France after two Grands Prix again at the longest end. His last win came in Canada, after which he was unable to compete at Silverstone due to bad luck and suffered excessive tire wear in Austria. The latter notably created a surprise at the Red Bull Ring. Asked if he thinks these problems are one-off or if they could happen more often in the future, Verstappen replied: “It’s hard to say. You can always make mistakes in races to come, but I think we will learn a lot.” this weekend in Austria.”

“This weekend was much more competitive from us, but at the Red Bull Ring we got pole, which we were on here. Paul Ricard again not. So I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement with our car. We just have to keep working on that and better understand and improve our little weaknesses.” a realistic Max Verstappen in a post from RacingNews365

