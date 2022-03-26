Max Verstappen after P2 on Friday: “There is room for improvement” – F1journaal.be

On Friday we saw Charles Leclerc set the fastest Ferrari time twice, Max Verstappen followed each time with a second time, but according to Verstappen there is still room for improvement.

“The session went well,” Verstappen said after the race, according to his official website. “We completed our program and tried different sets of tires during our races.

“It looks like Ferrari is very competitive again. We still have some work to do to keep up with them, so there is still room for improvement.”

This improvement will indeed be necessary to be able to compete with Ferrari. The track has also been changed slightly from last year by moving the track barrier back in some places to improve visibility. In addition, the last corner of the circuit has also been slightly widened.

“You can cut a little more now, but the changes haven’t done much for visibility,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully we can improve a bit. We haven’t looked at the data yet to see what to do about cornering and straight-line speed. Once we figure that out, we let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”