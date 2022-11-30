Under unusual circumstances, the Dutch national team is back at the World Cup after 8 years. The controversial matches in Qatar will not be held in the summer, but will be held in November and December. Football followers Robert and Heine discuss the affairs surrounding the Orange here. In this episode: A look back at the 2-0 win over Qatar and a preview of the next game against the USA.

Robert: “Business success. Deadly boring game. On to the next round. We are on schedule.

Hayne: “An unnecessary yellow card for AK, but otherwise the players managed to save energy. A no-frills win, points in the bag, heading towards USA.

Robert: “But guys, I didn’t know football could be so boring. If there was a trophy for static and sterile play, Orange would have won it. The Dutch national team of 2010 or 2014 would have won at least 4-0. But that’s okay, we’re in the last 16. Kakpo and See any bright spots besides Frankie, Hein?”

Hayne: “It’s a typical office day for me, so I don’t watch the whole game. It was 1-0 when I was waiting for the train and 2-0 when I got home. After that, nothing happened to make me happy. It’s a shame for Perquis. If he wants to score again in the World Cup…

Robert: “I secretly preferred his ball at the junction – especially the sound of it – to the disallowed goal of the soft combination game. Berghuis finally brought some football into the team. It’s a pity the exchange policy was so poor. Koopmainers Already had against Ecuador He is not a shadow of the good player he once was at AZ. Why not give ‘Key Ring’ that chance to Shavy Simons? He can fill the Memphis role since 2014 in this World Cup. But I am hopeful. After watching the USA vs Iran match, this made our next opponent. How do you see this happening, Hein?”

Hayne: “I saw an inconsistent team with some good players. Not that I want to be a prophet of doom, but I still have to think about the Czech Republic from the previous European Championship.

Robert: “The best Dutchman ever to play for the USA. I’m talking about Test, who headed a wonderful cross to Pulisic for the winning goal (1-0). The parallels to the early exit at the European Championships are really striking. Only the Orange have played better under De Boer in the group stage than they have now. And that’s saying something. .to beat those Americans on Saturday, the level really needs to go up a notch.

Hayne: “If I were to venture a prediction, I’d go hard at 2-1 against the already battle-weary Americans. Personal qualities should make the difference, with extra attention paid to Memphis Debaye.

Robert: “Well said, Hein! Let’s end on a positive note. After all, it can only get better. There are new opportunities against America. As a country, they are also more concerned about the next World Cup they will host together. They especially want to build a good team 4 years from now, while we have to deal with the here and now. 2-0 win for Orange. I’m already secretly looking around for a round. Then Argentina could be the next opponent after several matches. For now we are unscathed. And Messi can’t say more.

Hayne: “Okay. Then we can finally get started for real.

(Photo: Koen van Wiel/ANP)