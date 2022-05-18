Max Express LLC expands the range of services available for customers

Starting from now, customers of Max Express LLC have a unique opportunity to use the website to complete a wide range of payments (payments for utility services, payments for Internet providers, subscriptions and other payments for telecommunications companies, and many other transactions). Such a new service gives customers an effective opportunity to complete all essential payments within the shortest timeframe possible. In addition, the new service is incredibly convenient, as well as offers competitive fees while meeting the highest security requirements according to the international PCI DSS standard.

“Our new service gives customers an effective opportunity to complete all essential payments within the shortest timeframe possible without leaving their homes. In addition, the new service is incredibly convenient, as well as offers competitive fees while meeting the highest security requirements according to the international PCI DSS standard,” says Mary Dzhangveladze, the CEO of Max Express LLC.

It is worth noting that to provide this service Max Express LLC has partnered with the Mani Movers LLC payment system that has more than 15 years of experience in the field of payment services in Georgia.

Max Express LLC started its activity in the Georgian market in 2018. In the same year, the company received a license from the National Bank of Georgia as a payment service provider. Since then, Max Express LLC has been offering money transfer services to its customers.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”