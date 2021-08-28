Mauritania mediates crisis between Morocco and Algeria

Mauritanian Foreign Minister Ismail Auldzak Ahmed said his country was “working peacefully” to defuse tensions between Morocco and Algeria.

“We are working quietly because diplomacy demands it,” the minister told a news conference in Nouakchott. According to the minister, such issues must be treated “with the utmost secrecy” to be successful.

“This controversy has been going on for many years,” Ismail Ault Zak Ahmed added, stressing that the crisis will affect Mauritania and all the countries of the Arab Maghreb Union. “The formation of the Arab Maghreb Union has been paralyzed by the problem,” the minister said.

Algiers decided earlier this week to sever diplomatic ties with Morocco over the kingdom’s “hostile actions” against Algeria. Morocco said it had “taken note” of the decision. “Morocco puts the interests of the Maghreb people in general and the interests of the Moroccan and Algerian people in particular,” said Prime Minister Sdn El Otmani. MacroVoice, An American state media.