island of love Talented star Maura Higgins will make her debut on an Irish TV show this fall as the host of Glow Up IrelandRTÉ’s take on the hit TV format in which amateur makeup artists compete to be crowned the next Irish makeup star.

Higgins, 30, rose to fame island of love on ITV and presented its unique show Maura Higgins: You’re kidding! She appeared in the 2019 series of ice dance, in addition to obtaining a hosting role on This morning.

She also hosted the UK’s National Television Awards red carpet and was a cast member of ITV2 celebrity juice, ITV2 Love Island: After Sunand BBC2 I bring this Christmas special.

Speaking about her new role, she said: “I am so excited to be the very first host of the show. Glow Up Ireland. After watching the show’s latest series in the UK it’s a great opportunity and the fact that this is my first introductory job and it’s in Ireland is so overwhelming.

“It’s a bottleneck to do it in my home country. In fact, I can’t believe it. We naturally expect a very high level of Irish talent to emerge.

Registration is now open, so contact us for a chance to win one of the ten most coveted spots.

Glow: the next Irish makeup star You will see ten of Ireland’s best amateur makeup artists (MUA) challenged in a series of tasks where they will demonstrate their technical knowledge, skills, artistry and imagination.

They will be responsible for creating the make-up transformations – all in a dedicated studio space, Glow Up HQ. One in ten is sacred Ireland Next Make-Up Star and will earn the chance to pursue his career.

RTÉ2 is currently seeking applications from talented makeup artists to participate. Registration closes on Sunday June 20 and anyone interested can send an e-mail to [email protected] For more information.

enlighten It is an established format, first produced for BBC Three and now produced in Norway, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

every episode of enlighten Contains two thematic challenges – a professional mission and a creative mission. The professional summary includes a guest jury and is based on the work of professional makeup artists – for example, the red carpet; Platform. editorial prosthesis film dragees; Step; Publicity. The Creative Brief, as the name suggests, will test MUA’s creativity and performing skills.

The two worst performing in the career mission are in the red seats of the second challenge, with extra pressure, extra control, and possibly a time penalty.

Depending on their performance, they will beat the bank and survive or lose and face off. Only two of the MUAs enter the final round of confrontation for elimination, and they go head to head to fight for their place in the competition.

Face Off challenges are based on core skills such as “Perfect Lip” or “Liner” and are performed on an identical set of matched models, allowing judges to compare proverbs and proverbs.

Only one person can return to competition and Face Off will decide which MUA to pack and exit immediately, based on the judge’s decision.