AD Media PodcastThe regular media panel caught the holy fire this week, to speak with the meaning of Pentecost. The end of the era coffee time is discussed. Presenter Manuel Venderbos raises the trial balloon to see if that means there’s room for a commercial American breakfast with a twist of Boulevard RTL and all the news in a nutshell. He even emailed director Peter van der Vorst (and got a response!).

Speaking of balloons: Explode, with the first presentation of Leonie ter Braak on RTL, is a huge failure in terms of audience figures. And according to Angela de Jong, there’s some fag shit in NPO’s scheduling that produces great programs like Dorst closes and the drama series Day Night plant directly in front of each other. Presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk seems to be doing well. Angela de Jong: ,,Matthijs van Nieuwkerk is in repair talks with the old team.

Nick, Simon & Kees fail in their search for the Beatles, the unknown sinks further, sing got off to a poor start on Saturday, but scored the best of the night when there was no ball on TV. The new detective series Anonymous is well seen, but received mixed by the panel.

The summer cliffhanger of TGST comes early, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for, as just about anyone can die, according to our expert Mark den Blanken. Could it be Laura after all? College visit with Kaag is discussed and of course there is another brilliant documentary viewing tip in Angela’s showcase.

Last but not least: Britt Dekker is the new BFF (best friends forever) by Angela de Jong at the after-drink of Race on Sunday. This after the “media feud” of the two on the show over whether or not to hate and/or be afraid of and for each other. And Britt immediately shares all her media secrets and scoops, which Angela happily passes on in this podcast.

