The United States celebrated Independence Day on July 4, the day the country became independent 245 years ago. Matthew McCounaghey did so by posting a video on social media in which he addresses his compatriots.

“, It’s just reality and it’s only good. We must continue to learn, to grow, to fall and to rise again. We have to be hopeful as we build because that’s what we do, ”Matthew said.

He continues, “We need to make sure that we as Americans respect each other’s individuality, but we unite together and collectively put our shoulders to it. So take time this weekend to reflect and reflect on the how we can move forward how we, as a nation, get even better and stronger. Congratulations again America, let’s go! “

The actor is flirting with the idea of ​​getting involved in the fight for governor of “his” state of Texas, in which he would face current Republican Gov. Greg Abbott if elected as a Democratic candidate. However, this is far from the case and if it only belongs to a certain number of followers of Matthew, it will not happen.

“Please more actors, reality TV stars, or other White House celebrities. Stick to acting, something you’re good at,” he said. declared a follower. Another said, “Why do celebrities have to get involved in politics? It doesn’t improve the country, we saw it with the former president.”