Matildas vs New Zealand live score, updates, start time, squads, Australians, Sam Kerr

Matilda is in desperate need of form as he kicks off his Olympic campaign against New Zealand on Wednesday night in Tokyo.

Despite being a global force in women’s football in recent years, the Australian women’s team are still chasing their first Olympic medal after being knocked out by Brazil in the quarter-finals in 2016.

And reunited in a solid squad that also includes Sweden and the United States, this is practically a must-see match for ninth seed Matildas, led by superstar Sam Kerr.

It was a rough start under new coach Tony Gustafson, with Australia losing four of their last five games, including heavy losses to Germany and the Netherlands in April. But now is where it really matters.

“What an incredible opportunity for us to focus and feel this spotlight on us,” said Gustafson before the opening.

“We want to do our best when the best is needed and the opener is also one of the most important games for us.

“We’re just focusing on this opener now because that’s what we have to do when we’re done, then we’ll focus on Sweden and when it’s over, we’ll focus on the United States.”

Watch all the live action below, as the match kicks off at 9:30 p.m. AEST.

