Maternal mortality decreases slightly – DeWereldMorgen.beDeWereldMorgen.be

Every two minutes, somewhere in the world, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth. The UN report Trends in maternal mortality has tracked maternal deaths at national, regional and global levels since 2000.

These figures show that there were approximately 287,000 maternal deaths in 2020. This is only a slight decrease from the 309,000 deaths in 2016, when the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are entered into force. The SDGs aim to reduce maternal mortality to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

The significant progress made in this area between 2000 and 2015 appears to have largely stalled or, in some cases, even been reversed, the report says.

Africa south of the Sahara

“While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and positivity for women, it tragically remains a terribly dangerous experience for those without access to quality and respectful health care,” said Tedros Adhanom. Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Organization (WHO).

In the Europe and North America region, as well as in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, there was a further increase in maternal mortality between 2016 and 2020 (respectively +17% and +15%). Elsewhere, the figure has stagnated or, as with parts of Australia and New Zealand, and Central and South Asia, there have been declines in the number of deaths.

In 2020, most mothers in the world died in sub-Saharan Africa: 202,000 women compared to 48,000 women in South and Central Asia, 9,400 women in North and West Africa and 1,400 women in Europe and North America combined.