Frank Masmeijer is free again since he was pardoned. He wants to get back to his presenting job, he said earlier, but a television career doesn’t seem in sight for him. Several broadcasters informed NU.nl that they were not immediately open to it.

By: Danja Koeleman

“We have read about Frank Masmeijer’s ambition to return to television and wish him success,” KRO-NCRV replies when asked by NU.nl if the channel is open to a possible collaboration. Sixty-year-old Masmeijer worked for NCRV (which later merged with KRO).

“Not yet,” replies Talpa (SBS, Veronica, and Net5). RTL gives a similar answer. The channel has never worked with Masmeijer before. “We see no reason to do so now.” Omroep MAX says a collaboration is “out of the question”.

The former presenter told in 2015 in The Telegraph that he would like to work on television again. “When it’s all over? Then I hope there’s a TV channel that dares to say: what Masmeijer was, wasn’t so bad. And that one day I’ll have a nice show that reminds me of the good old days relive!” “

Reason for forgiveness unknown

Masmeijer was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of being involved in a coke smuggling case in Antwerp. In 2019, after being detained for several years, the presenter was sentenced to nine years in prison on appeal. At the end of 2021, he was transferred from a prison in Belgium to Nieuwegein, where he would serve the rest of his sentence.

Last week it was announced that Masmeijer could leave his cell a year and a half earlier than expected. The former presenter filed a request for pardon, which was approved by Minister Franc Weerwind for legal protection.

The reason for the pardon has not been disclosed. “We are actually talking about events in his family atmosphere, which occurred following the detention and during the detention,” said Masmeijers’ former lawyer, Geert-Jan Knoops.