Mary van Duuren’s new novel is an ode to Zeeland

VEERE – Etten-Leurse writer Mary van Duuren (b. 1963, Breda) finds the most peace and inspiration in writing about the Veerse Meer. It is therefore not surprising that this beautiful setting will one day serve as the setting for one of his novels. ‘Kaardebollen’ is an ode to Zeeland, in which she takes the reader to the most beautiful places in the province.?





“Zealand is beautiful,” begins Mary van Duuren immediately. “Not only the Zeeland coast, but also the Veerse Meer has beautiful nature, which we have enjoyed in every season for years.” “In addition to walks, she regularly sails with her husband in her late father’s renovated boat on the lake, where they have discovered beautiful “lagoons” and many islands. “And in the typical Zeelandic villages, you don’t just see tourism, but you also often taste history. It is a pleasure to visit it.’?

Before, now and later?

“I came to Zeeland when I was very young. With my parents and my sister, we camped on the then small campsite. We started with a simple bungalow tent on a seasonal pitch, but in the end we had an annual pitch with a large mobile home. Van Duuren smiles when she recalls this. “Of course, some of these autobiographical pieces can be read in my new novel, but the story is otherwise fictional.” even and her husband bought a new chalet on the same campsite a few years ago, which has since grown considerably. “In total, I have been coming here for almost fifty-five years. One day, we hope to move permanently to Zeeland,” she reveals.

The novel ?

The story: Ellis, the main character returns after many years to Veerse Meer for an important reason, where she soon meets childhood friends from that time. This immediately brings her back to the past. The reunion takes a stormy turn. “Of course, it’s a romantic story, but I always try to add enough tension, humor and above all mystery to it. With that, I hope readers will want to read the book in one sitting. As in all her books, Van Duuren is often inspired by personal development, which she also shows in her characters. “It’s nice to be able to dive deep into a person’s soul, even if that person is an invented character in a fictional novel.”

The title

“Testomes” refers to a culture that grows on the shores of the lake. “I enjoy the different colors of the different plants growing there on every walk,” says Van Duuren. Something different blooms every time.” Teasels naturally have a special significance in history. The reader will find out for himself. ?

Book launch?

Her novel ‘Kaardebollen’ is now Mary van Duuren’s eighth book and was launched next July 13, the writer’s birthday. From this date, the book will be available through ADOREMI Publishing and in any (online) bookstore in the Netherlands and Belgium. ?