Marvel movie “Shang-Chi” doesn’t have such a high production budget



Even afflicted with the delta strain of the coronavirus, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings are doing very well at the box office. The film grossed around $ 90 million in the United States on its opening weekend.

And thanks to that opening weekend, the release set a whole new Labor Day weekend record, which is now three times higher than before. Disney will be happy, though the question now is what the total merit will be and whether next week’s release turns out to be a big drop. Other than that, it turns out that it doesn’t even take much to get any Shang-Chi to succeed.

Small production budget

The Marvel movie only cost $ 150 million to make. This is mainly due to the massive $ 50 million tax benefit that Marvel Studios received from the Australian government.

This makes the film very low budget. The first two films on Thor and the first on Captain America and the Hulk and Ant-Man are at this level. No other Marvel movie has had such a low production budget.

The film continues to do well with audiences and critics. At the moment it is Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 92 percent rating. Additionally, the film scored 98 percent with audiences with over 5,000 reviews. And so Marvel Studios is already considering a possible sequel!