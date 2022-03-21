Marvel Fans Are Angry With Disney+ Over Netflix Series
Netflix series around Daredevil, Iron Fist and many others are now on Disney+.
These are TV series around Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders. Later, a new series was added around The Punisher. The series has few major changes, although there is one important one.
Marvel Studios has officially removed all references to Netflix on Disney+. You used to see references to Netflix in the pretitles of the various series.
Then you saw: “Marvel Television and Netflix Present”, but this has been completely removed. Also “Netflix Original”credit removed.
Not all fans are happy about that. Some think it’s total nonsense, others may laugh about it:
Netflix really thought they were bigger than marvel😹😹😹
Ridiculous🚮 https://t.co/yhzfmf7Pu7
—Quentin™ (@QuentinEdi) March 20, 2022
We’re still going to call them the Marvel Netflix shows. https://t.co/zTfQaU1gpx
— Gary Devenport (@Garebear__11) March 20, 2022
The disrespect towards Netflix, but that’s understandable.
— @Splash Lights Photos (back in game for now) (@Two_Cams25) March 20, 2022
Hey man, can I copy your homework?
Yeah, don’t make it obvious
— twan (@GreekAdc) March 20, 2022
