Marvel Fans Angry That ‘Dune’ and Not ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Won an Oscar



Earlier this week, the 94th Academy Awards took place. With that, the awards season in the United States is over and we can take stock of the most awarded films.

As blockbusters become an integral part of Hollywood, the award for best visual effects is one that seems increasingly important. At least for fans of the big franchises right now.

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.

This year, two Marvel Studios films were nominated in the category: Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But the two films did not win; the statuette went back to director Denis Villeneuve, who brought us Dune last October.

The fact that neither of the two nominated Marvel films won Best Visual Effects has left many Marvel fans unhappy.

