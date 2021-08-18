Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Chinese ‘Shang-Chi’ controversy



The Chinese box office is pretty big for Hollywood right now. The box office has recovered faster than many other sectors of cinema, but at the same time, hardly any American films have been released there.

On paper, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings seem to have the right cards for getting out into the land, and succeeding there too. But the criticism is not kind. For example, the first trailer received a lot of reviews because the actors mostly grew up in the United States and Canada. And many people in China are commenting on the character The Mandarin, which critics say is based on stereotypes.

Meet the critics

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said in a new interview that the studio is doing their best to accommodate people from all over the world. In doing so, he focused on the criticisms surrounding The Mandarin (whose story is based on that of Fu Manchu, in some comics Shang-Chi’s father).

“It is true that in the early comics, Fu Manchu was part of the story. Fu Manchu is not a Marvel character, not a character that we want to own and someone who was turned into a comic he years ago. never intended to have him in the movie “, Feige said.

“Fu Manchu is not in any form in the movie. I think it’s important that people know and understand that, and that when they see the movie, they have proof of it. And the movie is. , because he’s such an insulting character that we never wanted to use. “

“Shang-Chi’s father is a new character created for this movie and his name is Wenwu and the most exciting thing is he’s played by one of the best actors in the world, Tony Leung.”