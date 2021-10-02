Martinique seen from space by Thomas Bisquet
Martinique! Like a burning desire to roam the island – I already promised myself #Proxima
This is the caption of the image taken by Thomas Pesquet from space. A few weeks after Guadeloupe, it was Martinique’s turn to honor the French astronaut.
On Friday he posted a photo of our island. We see the islands of Martinique, barely hidden by a blanket of light clouds.
??# Martinique. The highlight of this island is the Mount Pelé volcano. #FridayVolcano #MissionAlpha https://t.co/FsF3pXQX76 pic.twitter.com/26UNWxwdUg
– Thomas Bisquet (@Thom_astro) October 1, 2021
Through his Instagram, he also expressed the desire to know more about our island.
Martinique! A few clouds hide Mount Bailey among others, but that is not enough to prevent me from wandering on the island – I already promised myself on my first mission, and only spent there… two days!
Click on this link to enlarge the beautiful picture Thomas Bisquet door.
