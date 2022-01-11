Martin Gottel, who injured his calf in the Ford Cup one-day competition, may not be fit enough during New Zealand’s tour of Australia later this month. He was injured in the eighth game of the championship on January 3, which forced him to retire after scoring 32 points on 35 balls. Guptill plans to return for the Oakland Aces game on January 22 during Super Smash.

New Zealand will play three ODI matches and one T20I match against Australia, starting January 30. Schedule is subject to change due to border restrictions in Western Australia. New Zealand goes to this series without Player test Due to the quarantine rules for repatriation, the series of tests against South Africa will begin from February 17.

The NZC statement said Guptill “is improving and the injury will be monitored during the rehabilitation period.”

Guptill will be a key player for New Zealand on the Australia tour, where there will be plenty of inexperienced players. He has played 25 ODI games against Australia and has scored 825 times with an average of 34.37. In 13 T20Is, Guptill completed 463 laps with an average of 35.61 and a run rate of 144.23.

This will be New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor’s last tour of Australia

Ross taylor He is currently playing his second test match against Bangladesh and will retire from test cricket after that match. The only ODI and T20I series against Australia will be part of its final matches. Taylor is pulling the curtain on his international career with the home series against the Netherlands, which takes place in March and April.

The Netherlands will play T20I on March 25 at Mount Maunganui, followed by three ODI matches. The final ODI in the series will be played in Hamilton, also Taylor’s hometown. Taylor is the first Blackcaps player to have played more than 100 games in any game format. He has scored 8,581 points in 233 ODI games, the most for New Zealand players. His 21st century in ODI is also a New Zealand record.