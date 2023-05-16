Case of “age does not matter”… Martha Stewart, 81, proves it. The American businesswoman and television personality graces the prestigious cover of Sports Illustrated magazine’s swimming edition. How cool?!

Martha Stewart is Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model

The American was born in 1941 in New Jersey, United States. She is a business tycoon and her net worth is around $400 million. It is a wonderful retreat. However, Martha is not standing still, she is far from done with the media. She’s even now on the cover of Sports Illustrated, a highly sought-after job for every model in the world. If you book the swimming edition, you can call yourself a top model. It is clear that the people of SI are also thinking about diversity and reality. Not only do the slimmest and most beautiful models make the cover, but big media personalities also have a chance. Kim Kardashian has already made the cover. The magazine announces Martha’s debut as an SI model via Instagram:

“As a bestselling author and entrepreneur, #MarthaStewart has built an empire we can only admire and she continues to make her mark as one of this year’s #SISwim23 cover models.”

The comments are full of compliments. “Now that’s representative of what ‘old age’ looks like in real life – diverse, modern, bold, sleek and sexy. Some thought is in order! A woman is beautiful at any age,” And “Unreal!!!!! It’s iconic”

special life

So Martha has clearly been here for many years and she’s been through a lot. She regularly appears on TV, cooks, writes and has really established herself as a brand. However, it has not always been easy for her… she even has criminal activities under her belt. In 2005, she was even briefly detained. Stewart’s demise came after she sold all shares of her ImClone Systems stock in 2001 to save herself from financial ruin. She illegally obtained information about the stock from a former broker contact, which of course is not allowed.