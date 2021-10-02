The six-time MotoGP World Champion has won every race in Austin except 2019 and he is again one of the favorites on paper this weekend. Physically demanding study is not good for Mark Marquez, who is still recovering from a hand injury.

The feeling on Friday was not good, but Spaniard was still in the lead after the first free training sessions on the US circuit.

Asked by Motorsport.com When he felt a little stronger again, Marquez said: “Yes, but the bike’s not feeling so good. When I went down the pits and saw that I was upstairs, I was surprised. My feeling was not good, so it surprised me a little bit. It was weird.”

Difficulty in the first field

“I’m happy with this decision, but not because of the strong fold time or feeling. It’s not that big yet. It’s true that the first sector has been one of my strong points in the past. I miss a lot there. It will take time. Still I had a nice fold. I hope it’s a little rain tomorrow, and it’s going to be better over the weekend. “

Repsol does not want to get ahead of things in terms of Honda Team Rider racing. “This is the path the body demands. Even if you are in the best position, this is the place where you will struggle to finish the race in a good way. We can see. The back is straight so you can rest a bit. There is new asphalt and it is not very plump. But otherwise it is very round. We have to keep the same position. We hope we can make a little more progress because others will be stronger.