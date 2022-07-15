Marquez begins rehabilitation after left arm surgery | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have created special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motor sports, cycling and darts news, on which the most important topics of these sports are published. The Sport Kort section mainly focuses on developments in other sports.

Marc Marquez can start his rehabilitation six weeks after the operation

1:57 p.m.: Motorcyclist Marc Marquez has been cleared to start physiotherapy six weeks after surgery on his left arm in the United States. “We have taken an important step in the recovery process,” said the Spaniard, six-time MotoGP world champion, during the race for his Repsol Honda team.

Marquez, 29, broke his right arm during the 2020 Spanish GP. He then missed the entire season, having to undergo three more surgeries. The most recent operation is his fourth. “During this second examination, the doctors confirmed that the arm bone was fixed correctly. With this, we can start with physiotherapy in the right arm. I am delighted to be able to restore mobility to my arm and thank all the medical team for care and attention.

Marquez wants to return to MotoGP in 2023. The Spaniard will stay in the United States for now to continue working on his recovery.

PEC Zwolle appoints Talpa Network’s Czaikowski as director

12:37 p.m.: Xander Czaikowski is the new managing director of football club PEC Zwolle. Born in Zwolle, he still works at Talpa Network, where he is responsible for the digital distribution of audio and video content.

Czaikowski, 46, starts on September 1 at the PEC, which has been relegated to the first division and forms the management in Zwolle with technical director Marcel Boudesteyn.

“My love for football and my excessive interest in the business side of the football world come together well in this position. I expect that with my knowledge and experience I can add a number of important things to organization,” says Czaikowski.

Spectator record already broken at the European Women’s Championships

11:57 a.m.: At the European Women’s Football Championship in England, the attendance record has already been broken after two rounds. With the match between France and Belgium (2-1) the limit of 240,045 supporters was crossed. This number had been reached during the previous European Championship, in 2017 in the Netherlands.

There are still fifteen matches to play in England: eight group matches, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final. The European Football Association expects to receive nearly half a million visitors. The July 31 final at Wembley is already sold out with 90,000 spectators.

UEFA reports that, as with the men’s finals, places remain empty at some matches. Tickets have been sold, but are unused.

American and Canadian footballers compete for a place at the Paris Games

07:22: Footballers from the United States and Canada will face off for a spot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Monday. The two countries reached the Gold Cup final on Thursday at Concacaf, the association of North and Central America and the Caribbean, Canada and Costa Rica.

The United States, reigning world champions, won 3-0 against Costa Rica. Emily Sonnett and Mallory Pugh scored in the first half, followed by a goal from Ashley Sanchez after the break.

Canada beat Jamaica in the other semi-final, also 3-0. The goals were scored by Jessie Fleming, Allysha Chapman and Adriana Leon.